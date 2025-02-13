Three Top NIL-Earning High School Basketball Stars Vie for Prestigious Award
There is just about one month remaining in the high school basketball season, as players are going to have their last chances to impress scouts to take the next step in their careers.
Along with their performance on the court, off-the-court performance has become important as well with name, image and likeness deals compensating athletes.
Taking home one of the most prestigious awards for high school basketball would certainly help raise the profile of players and lead to more NIL deals.
Recently, the Naismith High School Player of the Year semifinalists were announced. Out of the 10 players lucky enough to make it through to the next round of voting, three players from the Grind Session, an international elite prep basketball circuit made the cut.
Leading the way is the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, forward AJ Dybantsa.
The former Prolific Prep star who has been playing for Utah Prep this season is the consensus top player in this year’s recruiting cycle and will be playing collegiately for the BYU Cougars.
Every major company is looking to partner with Dybantsa, who is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He already has several NIL deals, with Nike and Red Bull being two of the biggest.
Living up to those expectations for what will likely be one season in college will only open the door to more money-making opportunities. He already has an NIL valuation of $3.8 million.
Joining Dybantsa from the Grind Session is his former teammate, Darryn Peterson of Prolific Prep.
He is thought by many to be the No. 2 player in this year’s senior class. Committed to playing with the Kansas Jayhawks, his scoring ability is dynamic and he has been lauded for his leadership skills this season as well.
Expectations for him are also high, as he is a projected lottery selection in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Given his commitment to Kansas, it should come as no surprise that Peterson inked an NIL deal with Adidas, becoming the first high school athlete to sign with the major sports apparel brand. He also has a deal with Fanatics.
The final Grind Session player up for the award is Mikel Brown Jr., who plays laying for DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Fla. He is in the conversation as the best point guard in this recruiting class.
His blend of court vision and scoring ability is something the Louisville Cardinals are going to love to have in their lineup next year when he begins his collegiate career.
Another Adidas school, Brown inked an NIL deal with the company just like Peterson.
All three stars will be participating in the McDonald’s All-American game on April 1, set to be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y..