Tiger Woods Brand 'Sun Day Red' Enters NIL Space with Stanford QB Signings
Tiger Wood’s new lifestyle brand, Sun Day Red, has just signed two Stanford quarterbacks, Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson, as its first NIL ambassadors. Woods, one of Stanford’s most prolific athletic alumni, did not hesitate to show favoritism to his alma mater when scouting for his first signings –– the synchronization between his long-standing tradition of wearing red on golf’s final round aligned perfectly with his brand's new affiliation to Stanford’s iconic colorway.
Tiger Woods launched Sun Day Red this May after a mutual decision to terminate the relationship between Woods and longtime apparel sponsor Nike. Sun Day Red operates under the longstanding golf titan TaylorMade’s corporate umbrella but, for all intents and purposes, acts as a completely separate entity for the consumer. Tapping into former executives from Southern California surf and skate brands, the company has its own designers, headquarters, and identity.
In Woods’ words, the brand was sparked by a transitionary period in Tiger’s storied career: “It’s the right time. It’s the right time in my life. I’m no longer a kid anymore. I have kids, and this is an important transitional part of my life. I can have something that I can be proud of, a brand that I can be proud of going forward.”
Golf fans worldwide have felt Woods’ absence from a steady spot on top of the leaderboard for the last several years. However, his presence at any professional golf event still changes the entire dynamic and broadcast focus; even without his once dominant game, Woods is a compelling story-telling piece to any PGA event, making the event bigger than the game itself.
While rooted in golf, Sun Day Red’s website repeatedly notes that it is a brand that aims to do what Woods has done for his entire career: transcend the sport. The brand aims to embody the mindset of the twenty-first century’s undisputed greatest golfer and arguably most dominant athlete. By adding two football players as its first brand ambassadors, Sun Day Red is leaning into the brand's versatility and presence beyond the golf community. The storytelling of the partnership aims to demonstrate that the mentality that helped Woods win 15 majors and 82 PGA events is transferable to anyone looking to maximize their potential in whatever discipline they practice.
Daniels, the presumptive Stanford starter, had an impressive sophomore campaign in 2023 and looks to leverage his momentum in the 2024 season to place himself even higher on the radar of national media and NFL scouts alike. The quarterback was placed on the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and is, without a doubt, one of the most exciting signal callers to watch during the 2024 season.
Justin Lamson is a wildcat specialist in Stanford’s offense who provided key production in many of Stanford’s biggest moments in the 2023 season. Both quarterbacks have been recognized for their stellar academic achievement throughout their collegiate careers, once again aligning with the commitment to excellence both Stanford and Sun Day Red have woven into their ethos.
Sun Day Red’s signing of Power 4 football quarterbacks was a brilliant move. Taping into something that is fundamentally related to Tiger’s identity, Stanford Athletics, while venturing into the collegiate football landscape, provides both a safe and ambitious partnership for the brand. This is an exemplary move for Sun Day Red to expand its reach and actualize its stated mission of becoming more than just a golf brand. The only question remaining is who the next athlete to sing with Sun Day Red will be.