Top Arkansas Basketball Commit Darius Acuff Jr. Signs Lucrative Sneaker Deal

Five-star point guard prospect joins growing Reebok basketball roster that includes Matas Buzelis and Angel Reese.

Mar 8, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks commit Darius Acuff is introduced during a timeout in the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena.
Ahead of the Iverson Classic All-American Game on May 3, five-star point guard recruit Darius Acuff Jr. is adding a major NIL partnership to his portfolio. The future Arkansas point guard has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Reebok and is already featured as one of the faces of the brand's newest basketball shoe.

Although he will wear Nike on the court at Arkansas, Acuff will be able to support Reebok off the hardwood and through marketing. The brand will utilize the top recruit to help bring awareness to the both Reebok's performance and lifestyle categories, including their new Engine A basketball shoe that launches in two new colorways on May 15. He will debut the Engine A during the Iverson Classic, named for the long-time Reebok partner and the brand's Vice President of Basketball, Allen Iverson.

“We’re proud to welcome Darius to the team,” said Iverson. “His energy, ambition, and drive for success is exactly what Reebok Basketball stands for.”

A McDonald’s All-American, FIBA U18 Gold Medalist and FIBA U18 MVP, Acuff is the top-ranked point guard in the 2025 class.

“I’m excited to be joining the Reebok Basketball family,” Acuff said. “Debuting at the iconic Iverson Classic is a dream come true.”

The brand announced Acuff as their latest signee via a collab post on Instagram. Reebok described the future Razorback as "already one of the most electrifying athletes in the country, the 6’2” point guard and Detroit native is redefining the next generation of basketball."

Acuff joins a growing Reebok basketball that includes Chicago Bulls' rookie sensation Matas Buzelis and WNBA stars Angel Reese and DiJonai Carrington.

The 2025 Iverson Classic All-American Game - featuring the top high school basketball players in the country - tips off from Hampton Coliseum on May 5 at 7PM ET.

