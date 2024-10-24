Name Image Likeness

Top College Athlete Duos Featured on Election-Inspired NIL Apparel

Campus Ink's NIL Store launches new merch collection featuring college athlete "running mates."

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) takes a photo with Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
With less than two weeks until the 2024 election, college students across the country have been getting the word out to vote. To put a NIL spin on the candidate conversation, Campus Ink's NIL Store has launched a unique collection of officially licensed apparel featuring the top "running mates" in college sports.

Playing off the popular candidate ticket and election year design, the NIL Store features top athlete duos across football, women’s and men’s basketball, and volleyball in a collection of t-shirts, crew neck sweatshirts, and hoodies ranging from $39.99 to $64.99. With industry-leading NIL merch payouts, athletes earn compensation with each sale.

Top running mates represented include Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III, Duke quarterback Malik Murphy and running back Star Thomas and quarterback Kurtis Rourke and linebacker Aiden Fisher, among others.

College athlete duos represented in the NIL Store collection:
Duke: Malik Murphy / Star Thomas - Football
Gonzaga: Ryan Nembhard / Graham Ike - Men’s Basketball
Illinois: Makira Cook / Genesis Bryant - Women’s Basketball
Indiana: Kurtis Rourke / Aiden Fisher - Football
Iowa State: Tamin Lipsey / Keshon Gilbert - Men’s Basketball
Nebraska: Alexis Markowski / Natalie Potts - Women’s Basketball
North Dakota State: Cam Miller / Bryce Lance - Football
Marquette: Stevie Mitchell / David Joplin - Men’s Basketball
Missouri: Brady Cook / Luther Burden - Football
Pittsburgh: Rachel Fairbanks / Olivia Babcock - Volleyball
Pittsburgh: Eli Holstein / Donovan McMillon - Football
Purdue: Braden Smith / Fletcher Loyer - Men’s Basketball
Saint Louis: Robbie Avila / Gibson Jimerson - Men’s Basketball
South Dakota: Charles Pierre / Travis Theis - Football
Washington: Will Rogers / Jonah Coleman - Football

The NIL Store network currently includes over 15,000 athletes and 100 schools, with more joining weekly.

