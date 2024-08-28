Top College Football Stars Partner with HEYDUDE
Ahead of the new college football season, NIL mainstay brand HEYDUDE has expanded their roster of university partners and to celebrate, the brand has announced a few big-name athlete signees. To support their Collegiate Collection, the brand has added defending National Champion Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Georgia to their portfolio.
HEYDUDE's latest NIL athlete roster - who are promoting the brand's Wally silhouette featuring respective school colors and logos - includes top college football players such as:
Aiden Chilies, Michigan State
Will Howard, Ohio State
Julian Humphrey, Georgia
Kameron Nelson, Ohio State
Alex Orji, Michigan
Beau Pribula, Penn State
Dylan Terryberry, Michigan State
HEYDUDE's collaborations with these new schools is a continued partnership through licensing agents CLC and Fanatics, while the athlete partnerships were coordinated through NIL agency Postgame. Additionally, Postgame is helping execute an omnichannel marketing campaign for HEYDUDE to drive awareness and sell through to their website and key wholesale accounts like DICK'S Sporting Good and Academy Sports + Outdoor
"This is one of Postgame's favorite campaigns and brands to work with," shared Postgame Co-Founder Danny Morrissey. "The brand truly understands the value that college athletes can bring. The unique and authentic voice that each athlete has aligns perfectly to the brand's audience."
There will be additional athletes selected throughout the remainder of the year at each university to help further amplify the program. In the meantime, the Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State and Georgia versions of HEYDUDE's Wally show are available now at heydude.com.
HEYDUDE recently named Euphoria, White Lotus, and Anyone But You actress actress Sydney Sweeney as the brand's newest global brand ambassador. The brand previously worked with last year's Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and former Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis a season ago.