Top College Quarterback and Receiver Duos Featured in New JLab NIL Campaign
The top college football quarterback / wide receiver duos in the country have partnered with leading personal technology and audio brand JLab on a new NIL campaign this season that celebrates connectivity between the touchdown makers. The new social media content series dubbed “From the Lab to the Field” features some of the game's biggest names and highlights how JLab’s headphones and earbuds help them excel both on and off the field.
The “JLab Playmakers” roster includes a who's who of potential Heisman Trophy candidates including signal callers and wideouts such as:
• Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State University
• Jackson Arnold and Nic Anderson, University of Oklahoma
• Miller Moss and Zachariah Branch, University of Southern California
• Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan, University of Arizona
• Graham Mertz and Chimere Dike, University of Florida
• Travis Hunter, University of Colorado
“Partnering with a brand like JLab is a game-changer for me,” said Colorado’s two-way star Hunter “Their support for college football and fantastic headphones helps me stay focused and motivated before and after each game. I’m excited to share my journey with fans and show how JLab’s gear will play a role in my performance this season on and off the field.”
In addition to this campaign, JLab's College NIL Program includes partnerships with a total of 58 athletes and 17 D1 schools for the 2024-2025 year across various sports, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, baseball, golf and more.
"As we continue to grow our college sports initiatives, this content series is an exciting step in showcasing our dedication to supporting these elite college athletes,” said Terra Teat, CMO of JLab. “By sharing the stories of these talented players and highlighting how JLab enhances their performance, we aim to build a strong connection between athletes and fans. Through this initiative, we’re excited to build awareness and affinity for JLab in a variety of engaging ways while enriching the college football experience, and celebrating the hard work and dedication of student-athletes.”