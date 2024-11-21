Top Football Recruit Lewis Showcases NIL Partner in Commitment Announcement
Top high school quarterback recruit Julian "JuJu" Lewis made his college commitment flip official on Thursday live on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show, when he announced his intentions to play for Coach Deion Sanders and Colorado next season. While this news - and his de-commitment from Lincoln Riley and USC - sent shockwaves across the college football landscape, there is also an NIL element within the show's segment of the announcement.
Lewis - a longtime partner of Leaf Trading Cards - showcased a giant autographed trading card in the background of his announcement. In the Spring, the card brand expanded their relationship with the Carrollton High School (Carrollton, GA) quarterback to be exclusive in nature.
According to Leaf, this marks the first time that a NIL brand partner has been integrated within a commitment announcement.
"Leaf's relationship with JuJu and the Lewis family has grown over the past year into something far deeper than a simple business partnership—it's truly family-based," shared Leaf Trading Cards' Director of Marketing & Licensing, CJ Breen. "Josh Pankow (Leaf's President) has shown his commitment by attending numerous Carrollton home games and even hosting card signings at the Lewis family's home. This unique collaboration began during a brainstorming session between JuJu's dad TC and Josh, an idea that ultimately came to life on 'The Pat McAfee Show'."
A poster child for high school NIL, Lewis was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated's "The Money Issue" a year ago and has since reclassified to the class of 2025 to start his college experience early. His current brand roster includes the likes of Alo Yoga, JAXXON and Travis Scott's Cactus Jack, among others.
"Shoot, money's life," Lewis shared previously with On3. "I've got to help provide for my family. I bought my first car. I bought my dad's car. It's definitely been a blessing to go through the process. But my whole thing is football. I'll make more in the NFL than I will right now in high school or college off NIL."
Now that his commitment to Colorado is set, Lewis has the opportunity to take the baton from Shedeur Sanders both as the Buffaloes' future star quarterback, but also as a NIL powerhouse.
"Of course, it was big for me just coming in after Shedeur, just seeing what he’s done to Colorado and what he’s turned it into," Lewis said on the Pat McAfee Show. "It’s definitely a blessing getting put into this position coming after him and his dad. I couldn’t beat it."
Lewis is still in the playoffs and continues his quest for a Georgia State Championship on Friday night, still undefeated on the season. He has thrown for 2,842 yards with 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions on the season. His next team, the 8-2 Buffaloes face Kansas on November 23 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.