Top Girls Basketball Recruit Seeking Seven-Figure NIL Package Ahead of Signing
There is no recruiting race in women’s college basketball quite like the one to land Aaliyah Chavez.
The five-star point guard is universally considered the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025. Her talent is making Lubbock, Texas, the center of women’s basketball recruiting. She just wrapped up her senior year with a Texas 5A Division II state title with Lubbock Monterey High School.
Naturally, that means the NIL money is flowing, too. Plus, with revenue sharing coming to college basketball, she’ll be part of the first recruiting class to benefit from the House vs. NCAA ruling.
Naturally, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, which is based in Lubbock, is making a huge play for Chavez. But, per On3, the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners — both Top 10 programs that play in the SEC — are the frontrunners to land Chavez.
Whoever wins this lottery, well, it will cost them.
In the same article, On3 reported that Chavez is hoping to land a financial package that is around $1.5 million. While some of that would come revenue sharing, most would come from name, image and likeness money.
On the surface, that would seem to rule out Texas Tech. Both Texas and Oklahoma play in the SEC and have coffers of NIL money to offer. Texas, certainly, has become one of the biggest players in the space.
But, Texas Tech shouldn’t be ruled out. The school has one of the most robust collectives in the country, the Matador Club. One of the Matador Club’s founders, Cody Campbell, just sold his Double Eagle Energy Holdings for a reported $4 billion.
Plus, the Matador Club is not opposed to spending money to support women’s sports. The Matador Club helped lure one of the country’s top softball pitchers to Lubbock last recruiting cycle, nabbing Stanford’s NiJaree Canady with a $1.2 million NIL deal.
Whoever lands Chavez will be getting a player who should have an immediate impact on the program.
She finished her prep career with 4,796 career points, including a 35.3-points per game average her senior season. The 5-foot-9 points guard led Monterey to a 37-5 record. She will play in the McDonald’s All-American Game on April 1 and the Nike Hoop Summit on April 12 in Portland.
Chavez was also named the Texas Girls’ Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season.