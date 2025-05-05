Top Group of Five Program Receives Massive NIL Fund To Compete in New Landscape
The Tulane Green Wave football team was one of the Group of Five rosters notably poached in the new college football landscape of NIL and the transfer portal.
Tulane football head coach Jon Sumrall finds himself in a consecutive quarterback competition searching for the successor to Darian Mensah, who received one of the highest reported deals in college sports to transfer to the Duke Blue Devils.
The team needed to replace running back Makhi Hughes, tight end Alex Bauman, and nose tackle Parker Petersen in addition to multiple contributors. Sumrall spoke about allegations of tampering surrounding former punter Will Karoll, who recently transferred to the UCLA Bruins.
Tulane athletics is set to massively benefit from a transformative NIL donation that the program announced as they launch a new NIL fund known as the Green Wave Talent Fund.
Longtime Green Wave supporters Don and Lora Peters are donating $3.5 million toward name, image, and likeness opportunities for their college sports programs.
"This fund is a game-changer for Tulane Athletics, courtesy of two of our most generous supporters," athletic director Davis Harris said in a press release. "Don and Lora Peters have stepped up time and time again over the years, and their leadership sends a strong message: Tulane is committed to empowering its student-athletes to thrive both on and off the field. Their generosity will help us attract and retain top talent while maintaining our tradition of integrity and excellence."
Don Peters is an alumnus of the school and understands the need for these funds to compete in the current college sports landscape as he serves in multiple leadership roles.
"NIL has reshaped college sports, and Tulane must remain competitive in this new landscape," Peters said. "This initiative ensures Tulane stays ahead in the evolving landscape. It's about empowering student-athletes to succeed in their sports, their academics, and their future careers."
The funding is also going towards upgrading facilities, as the football program is in the middle of building an indoor practice bubble that will be crucial in inclement weather.
While the gift is to be spread across sports teams and facilities, it's notable that the $3.5 million amount matches the reported NIL deal for Mensah this year.
Tulane's NIL funding isn't public because it's a private university, but this type of donation will go a long way in the school's efforts and prioritization of college athletics and name, image, and likeness as a necessity for that.