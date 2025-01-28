Name Image Likeness

Top High School Baseball Prospect Signs Historic adidas NIL Deal

Projected No. 1 MLB draft pick Ethan Holliday becomes first high school baseball player to partner with adidas.

Michael Ehrlich

Ethan Holliday hits a three run home run during the Class 6A State Baseball Tournament as Choctaw plays Stillwater on May 9, 2024; Norman, OK, [USA]; at Norman North HS. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman
Ethan Holliday hits a three run home run during the Class 6A State Baseball Tournament as Choctaw plays Stillwater on May 9, 2024; Norman, OK, [USA]; at Norman North HS. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sisney-The Oklahoman / Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following in the footsteps of a World Series Champion dad and a No. 1 MLB draft pick brother is no easy task, but top high school baseball prospect Ethan Holliday is making it look seamless.

As a 6-foot-4 star infielder from Stillwater, Oklahoma, the youngest Holliday is poised to join his brother, Jackson, as the top selection in this year's draft.

Before turning pro though - and ahead of his senior season - Holliday is making NIL history as the first high school baseball player to sign a partnership with adidas.

Like his brother, Holliday will wear the three stripes on the diamond and joins MLB stars such as Julio Rodriguez, Trea Turner, Corey Seager, Teoscar Hernandez and Anthony Volpe on the brand's roster.

“Signing with adidas was a no-brainer,” Holliday said. “Seeing my brother sign with adidas as a
young player was special for our family, so to now have this opportunity myself is incredible. I’m
honored and thankful, and I truly believe working with adidas will help me take my game to the next
level and reach the goals I’ve set for myself.”

Ethan Holliday
Ethan Holliday / adidas

Committed to Oklahoma State to play for his uncle, Josh, Holliday will need to decide if he in fact heads to college next year or starts his professional journey.

In the meantime, he will debut adidas' ADIZERO Edge+, the brand’s latest cleat innovation designed for speed and agility.

According to the brand, ADIZERO Edge+ represents the pinnacle of adidas’ performance-driven design, underscoring the brand’s mission to empower athletes at every level of the game.

Holliday's dad, Matt, was a seven-time MLB All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger Award winner and 2011 World Series Champion with the St. Louis Cardinals.

