3 Top High School Basketball NIL Earners Ranked Among Best Players Entering 2025
With the summer high school basketball circuit coming to a close, different outlets are revealing their updated player rankings. The 2025, 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes have all been updated over at ESPN.
Their national recruiting director, Paul Biancardi, has opted to tag things a step further.
He ranked the top high school basketball players regardless of what class they are in. Well represented in that overall top 25 is The Grind Session, which had three players crack the list.
"It’s been a lot of fun watching our players continue to make a mark on the national stage, and we’re excited to see what the upcoming season has in store for them and their teams," said Grind Session CEO Scott Waldrop, via the press release. “We take great pride in being the home and proving ground for the nation's best prospects and teams, and having three players ranked in ESPN’s top 25 is yet another reason to be proud.”
One of the players mentioned was AJ Dybantsa of Utah Prep. Considered a top prospect for the 2026 NBA Draft, it comes as no surprise that he lands on Biancardi’s list.
“Dybantsa has NBA positional size and talent and is high school basketball's best long-term prospect. He can finish, score, serve as a playmaker and he has a future as a switchable defender with rebounding and shot-blocking ability. He can also dominate games, produce in non-scoring areas and he understands when to defer and create for others. On pace to go No. 1 in the 2026 NBA draft.”
Dybantsa is currently No. 3 among high school basketball players in NIL valuation. His $621,000 is right behind Kiyan Anthony, who is No. 2 with $622,000.
A sizable gap exists between them and Bryce James, who is No. 1 with a valuation of $1.2 million.
Joining Dybantsa in the top 25 rank is Darryn Peterson. Currently the No. 3 player in the 2025 class, the talented shooting guard out of Prolific Prep remains uncommitted.
“The Prolific Prep guard is an exceptional scorer. He has positional size, shooting touch, range, footwork and playmaking talent. It's hard to keep him out of the lane. Peterson is a strong on-ball defender who can sit down and guard the ball with focus. He's a force in transition, too, because he goes in straight lines until he needs to change direction. The top overall guard in high school basketball has a promising future in college and as an NBA lottery pick,” wrote Biancardi.
Peterson is No. 7 among high school basketball players with an NIL valuation of $524,000. According to On3’s projections, the Kansas Jayhawks are a heavy favorite to land him.
Last but not least representing The Grind Session is point guard Mikel Brown Jr. He is the No. 12 ranked prospect in the 2025 class out of DME Academy.
“When it comes to pure skill and feel for the game, Brown is near the top of the list. His jumper has deep range, and he gets into the paint to use his floater with soft touch and timing. Brown has notable point guard vision, has developed his handle and can deliver passes with either hand. He has matured and is ready to be a leader,” Biancardi wrote.
Dybantsa, Peterson and Brown will be looking to lead their respective schools to productive seasons, their last as high school athletes before moving on to the college ranks.