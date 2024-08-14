Top High School Football Recruit Adds Historic New NIL Revenue Stream
NIL deals have become an important part of college athletes. Players are looking to maximize their earnings when entering the transfer portal. There are even some who are chasing in before becoming collegiate athletes.
To land some top high school recruits, universities have to be willing to show them the money. One of the players who has been cashing in because of where he attended high school is David Sanders.
The No. 1 ranked offensive tackle is a five-star plus-rated player; receiving a five-star ranking from ESPN, Rivals, 247, and On3, putting him in rarified air. Not only is he an elite recruit, but he is cashing in on his name, image and likeness because he attends a private school in North Carolina.
His newest venture is merchandise release as an NIL foray. Hats, t-shirts and hoodies have gone on sale. It is no coincidence that WME Sports, his representation, has released the clothing line now as he is set to announce where he will be committing to this weekend.
Fans will be donning his clothing and a shirt jersey at the announcement, further pushing the brand. His announcement is expected to be made at about 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 17th at a ceremony at his high school.
The Providence Day School star is being courted by some of the top programs in the nation. The Tennessee Volunteers are considered the favorites right now after hosting him on five different visits in the last calendar year.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are considered a top contender, along with Georgia and Nebraska. Currently the No. 9 ranked recruiting class, the Volunteers would receive a major boost by securing a commitment from the No. 4 ranked player in the 2025 class.
Quarterback Geroge McIntyre has been doing everything he can to get Sanders to commit to Tennessee along with him.
“Sanders’ relationship with Tennessee’s current commits is the best of his finalists,” Steve Wiltfong wrote in explaining his RPM pick for Sanders to land at Tennessee. “The time spent around the coaching staff, he feels he can be developed by position coach Glen Elarbee similar to that of Darnell Wright.”
Sanders's NIL valuation is on the rise. Already valued at $972,000, he is No. 3 among high school football athletes and No. 23 on the On3 Top 100. There is a good chance that valuation will go up once he reveals the school he will be attending.