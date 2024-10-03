Top High School Linebacker Gives Back to Team with NIL
Tyler Atkinson, a standout high school linebacker, is making headlines for how he’s using his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Adidas to support his team and community. After signing with Adidas in June as part of the brand’s Adizero 7 class, Atkinson wasted no time giving back. In a heartfelt gesture, he surprised his Grayson High School teammates with brand new Adidas cleats, just days after they battled through a game affected by Hurricane Helene.
Ranked as the No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2026, Atkinson made a presentation during a team meeting, recognizing his teammates for their hard work. “I just want to say I’m thankful for y’all,” Atkinson said in front of his team. “I wouldn’t want to be part of no other team. You guys put in so much work, I’m glad to be on this team. I just want to say I’ve been blessed to give you all a gift. I got y’all some brand new cleats.”
Atkinson’s deal with Adidas is part of a growing trend where elite high school athletes ink major NIL deals with big brands. His contract with Adidas places him in rare company, particularly as the only defensive player in his class to secure a deal with a sportswear giant. Beyond Adidas, Atkinson has also teamed up with Xenith, a company known for football safety gear, to promote cutting-edge helmet and shoulder pad technology.
While his off-field accomplishments are impressive, Atkinson’s recruitment by top college football programs continues to heat up. With schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn actively pursuing him, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker has already made trips to several powerhouse SEC programs.
Currently, Atkinson’s NIL valuation is estimated at $201,000, placing him among the top high school players in terms of market value. However, it’s his character and willingness to give back that truly sets him apart. His character and actions exemplify the positive potential of NIL deals, not just for individual athletes, but for the communities around them.