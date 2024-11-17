Top High School NIL Earner Decommits From USC, NIL Could’ve Played Factor
Top high school quarterback recruit Julian Lewis has de-committed from USC, a major story to follow in the NIL space.
With NIL playing as big a factor in recruiting as it has over the past few years, it's only fair to question whether Lewis has gotten a bigger offer from a different school that he can't refuse.
The young man has found success in the NIL space already, landing brand deals from a few of the more prominent companies that work in NIL. He was on the cover of Sports Illustrated and had a Leaf Trading Card deal.
After telling On3 that NIL has had a positive impact on his life, he might be looking for the biggest offer.
"Shoot, money's life," Lewis commented. "I've got to help provide for my family. I bought my first car. I bought my dad's car. It's definitely been a blessing to go through the process. But my whole thing is football. I'll make more in the NFL than I will right now in high school or college off NIL."
His comments about NIL with On3 weren't the first time, as he told Colorado star quarterback Shedeur Sanders he was impressed with Texas' exotic cars on his visit.
“I’m not gonna lie, Texas had all that Lambo stuff going on. That junt was cool,” Lewis said. “Like, when they had that stuff. Stuff like that, that’s an eye-catcher for being a 16-year-old. You’re like, gonna go and get a Lambo. Stuff like that. That junt cool. I don’t really know.”
He told Sanders that Lamborghini is his dream company to work with. The company has worked with Texas in the past.
Sticking with Sanders and Colorado, many around the industry believe Lewis could be on his way to the Buffaloes after de-committing from USC.
Colorado has done well in the NIL space, mostly due to Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Deion Sanders. They're a marketable team, and for an athlete viewed as the most marketable high school player in the nation, the fit makes sense.
His decision is a major one, but USC has already landed Husan Longstreet, a five-star quarterback, to replace him minutes after Lewis made his announcement. Longstreet was committed to Texas A&M but will now take his talents to Southern California and be the Trojans' next big thing.
Other programs are expected to be in on Lewis. However, the likeliest outcome is that he lands with Colorado and takes over for Sanders after he gets picked early in the 2025 NFL draft.