Top High School Sophomore Makes History with adidas NIL Partnership
WNBA legend Candace Parker has certainly made her mark on the game of basketball on the court as one of the all-time greats. Now, as President of adidas Women’s Basketball the three-time WNBA champion and two-time MVP has made NIL history with her first athlete signing.
This week, adidas announced Class of 2027 top recruit Kaleena Smith of Ontario (Calif.) Christian High School as the brand's first-ever high school women's basketball player. Smith is member of the 2024 USA Women's U17 National Team and was named the 2023-2024 Girls Basketball MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year a season ago. She is currently 5-star prospect and the No. 1 overall player in 247Sports' rankings for 2027.
"When I think about the future of women’s basketball, it’s clear it’s in good hands with hoopers like Kaleena,”said Parker. “Not only is she a tenacious competitor on the court, she’s also someone who understands what’s required off it and is committed to putting in the work. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome her to the sisterhood of talented women who make up adidas Women’s Basketball.”
Smith joins a stellar roster for adidas Women's Basketball that includes the likes of Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Aliyah Boston, Aaliyah Edwards, Nneka Ogwumike, Betnijah Laney, Layshia Clarendon, Sophie Cunningham, Erica Wheeler, Zia Cooke, Alysha Clark and Janiah Barker among others.
“I embrace any opportunity to challenge myself and improve my game, and I believe that’s what has fostered the confidence and skill I have on the court," Smith said.“I’m blessed to be part of something Candace is creating, and to get to do that with a brand like adidas who is taking a different approach to play a role to help grow the game for players like me. Plus, I’m really excited to get to rock the Harden sneakers this season.”
adidas is also sponsoring her high school team and her AAU team that will join the 3SSB Circuit as part of this partnership.