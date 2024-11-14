Name Image Likeness

Top LSU Commit Seemingly Mocks Michigan Right After Massive NIL Offer Leaks

The Michigan Wolverines are doing everything they can to pry the nation's top recruit from the LSU Tigers, but nothing seems to work.

Dylan Sanders

Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood keeps the ball and runs against Saline during the second half of district final at Belleville High School in Belleville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood keeps the ball and runs against Saline during the second half of district final at Belleville High School in Belleville on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Michigan Wolverines have been trying their hardest to get the country's top recruit away from the LSU Tigers but have been rebuked at every step.

Bryce Underwood, a Michigan native, seems to be as locked in as possible for the the Tigers, much to the chagrin of the Wolverines.

EJ Holland of On3 reported on Thursday that Michigan was 'prepared' to offer Underwood a mammoth NIL deal that would amount to $10.5 million over four years of college ball.

While that amount of money is nothing to scoff at, that is seemingly exactly what the 17-year-old did.

Just moments the offer was reported on, Underwood posted a picture of fellow LSU commit Philip Wright in Tigers gear. Wright was once a Wolverines commit and now is set to join forces with the nation's top quarterback in Baton Rouge.

It has become abundantly clear that Underwood has no intentions of leaving LSU behind, but that likely won't stop Michigan from trying to get a deal done.

The Tigers have become somewhat of a quarterback factory. They have brought in two Heisman trophies in the past few years and are one of the biggest brands in the country.

There should be no surprise that a top passer would rather go there than an offense that is more run-heavy and has only produced one NFL talent in recent memory. Tom Brady doesn't count.

Bringing Wright into the fold just adds salt to the wound for the Wolverines as he was a player that they were likely very excited to bring in.

He is a Louisiana native, so it shouldn't come as too much of a shock, but he was committed to Michigan from July to April.

The Destrehan product, the same school that Justin Jefferson and NFL Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed went to, is a three-star recruit. He's the No. 16 overall player in the state of Louisiana.

His calling card is his speed. He is a bit undersized at 5-11 at maximum, but can stretch the field with his legs. He has the makeup of a player that could play well above his star rating if he goes to the right place.

For now, that place will be catching bombs from Underwood in purple and gold.

