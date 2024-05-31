Top LSU Commits React to Brian Kelly’s Comments about ‘Buying Players’
LSU football has been atop headlines across the country as of late, regarding all things NIL. Most recently, head coach Brian Kelly made waves when he made a brash statement about how they don’t intend on ‘buying players’ for their program.
Shortly after making that statement, they lost the commitment of five-star receiver Dakorien Moore, who is expected to go to his hometown Texas Longhorns instead.
While Kelly was initially speaking about their efforts in the transfer portal, NIL has a huge impact on recruiting as well. The program still has the commitments of the top quarterback and running back in next year’s class, but people have begun to speculate about whether or not they will be able to keep being competitive if they are hesitant to spend.
Bryce Underwood and Harlem Berry recently made some definitive statements about where they stand with the program and its approach to the subject when speaking to On3 Sports.
“[People think] we don’t give what people deserve, but really and truly you get what you deserve,” said Berry. “You really shouldn’t be focused on money. You’re just trying to ball when you go to LSU. That’s the main goal, just being a team player you want to win a [championship] with your boys.”
Underwood, his prospective future teammate, made a statement along the same lines.
“It’s mainly about what I’m trying to get to. My main goal is the NFL, first draft pick. Money [is] going to be the last thing I’m thinking about until I get to the league,” said the highly-touted quarterback. “Just keep the main thing, the main thing.”
For now, Tiger fans can let out a sigh of relief with their commits seeming to be on board. The question will be how other top players feel about the subject.