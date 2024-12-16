Top LSU Recruit Harlem Berry Signs Exclusive NIL Trading Card Deal
With the early signing day period - full of commitment flipping drama, collective money rumors and transfer portal implications - dominating headlines over the past week, one top recruit is making news of his own in the NIL space. Five-star running back and future LSU Tiger Harlem Berry has signed a multi-year exclusive partnership with Leaf Trading Cards.
The top running back prospect in the 2025 class was named Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year after rushing for more than 2,100 yards and 41 touchdowns as a senior at Metairie (La.) St. Martin’s Episcopal. In his high school career - featuring video game-like statistics and highlights reminiscent of Heisman Trophy, National Championship and Super Bowl winner Reggie Bush - Berry ran for over 8,500 yards and 123 touchdowns.
His exclusive partnership with Leaf will include a variety of trading cards, such as autographed versions, short prints and special edition launches that highlight key moments from his illustrious career thus far.
"We are thrilled to welcome Harlem Berry to the Leaf family," said Leaf Trading Cards' President, Josh Pankow. "Harlem's dedication to football, pure knowledge of the game, and exceptional talent make him an ideal ambassador for our brand. This exclusive partnership enables us to create a special collection that not only honors Harlem's future legacy but also offers football fans outstanding collectibles that capture the essence of his career."
Although multiple top recruits flipped their commitments throughout this past recruiting cycle, Berry - who committed to Brian Kelly and LSU back in January - stayed true to his initial decision. He will enroll early at the start of the year to compete immediately in Baton Rouge.