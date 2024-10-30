Top LSU Volleyball Players Sign NIL Deal as HR Firm Focuses on Local Talent
Two athletes on the LSU Tigers Beach Volleyball team have a new NIL deal with local roots.
On Monday, Crescent, a local human resources and payroll company, announced that it has partnered with two LSU volleyball players. The firm has signed sponsorship deals with Camryn Chatellier and Kate Baker, both of whom attended the local Dominican High School in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.
The first name, image, and likeness deal from the Louisiana-based company will help local players, which the firm is part of. The specifics of the deal have not yet been announced. Crescent and the two athletes had a ceremony at the Dominican High School gym before a match with their former squad.
“We’ve watched Camryn and Kate grow up in our community, playing at Lakeshore playground and achieving incredible success at Dominican. Supporting their journey through NIL is a way for Crescent to invest in the future of our local talent,” said Sanders Oﬀner, the firm's founder. “Crescent continues to innovate in the HR outsourcing industry, bringing the same dedication to community development as it does to its wide array of business solutions.”
Both players had stellar high school careers at Dominican.
Chandelier won the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year. She was a member of a state-champion team from 2020-2023. She was named Miss Louisiana Volleyball in 2023. Her accolades didn’t stop there as she won All-American honors from MaxPreps as well as being a two-time MaxPreps Louisiana Player of the Year.
She will look to extend that success into her collegiate career as she enters her freshman year with the Tigers.
Baker also had a great resume before heading to LSU. She was also a Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021, as well as the 2021 Miss Louisiana Volleyball. She was named MVP for the 2021 and 2021 State championship matches for Dominican.
The redshirt sophomore had a 2-3 record individually last season for LSU, as well as 2-3 when paired up. She redshirted in 2023 her freshman season and first year in the program.
The LSU Beach Volleyball Fall schedule is currently underway. They will begin the 2025 in mid-February. Last year, the program finished 27-12 and lost to the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA Championship semi-finals.