Top Missouri Tigers Athletes Will Be Featured On New Lines of Coffee Through NIL
The Missouri Tigers have seen an energetic spark to their performance on the football field this season, and it has helped pave the way to a new Name, Image, and Likeness deal for their student-athletes.
Every True Tiger Brands has announced a new line of six unique coffees, with each being branded by a different Tigers athlete who has earned academic honors at the school to go along with their athletic feats in their respective sports.
The line of coffees will feature three different roasts and three different flavored coffees, with all six featuring 100% arabica beans.
The varieties include a light roast that will feature gymnastics star Kennedy Griffin, a medium roast featuring football star Kristian Williams, a dark roast featuring volleyball star Maya Sands, a gooey butter cake flavor featuring wrestling star Noah Surtin, a "triple crown" flavor (cinnamon, vanilla, and hazelnut) featuring softball star Kayley Lenger, and a "tiger tracks" flavor (cookies and cream and vanilla) featuring men's basketball star Tamar Bates.
The coffees will join two other new additions to the Every True Tigers Brand of products on Schnucks shelves that include Mizzou Munchy Medley Candy Mix featuring offensive lineman Cayden Green and tight end Brett Norfleet, as well as Pizza with the Mizzou Crew with the latest rendition, a cheese pizza that features defensive backs Marvin Berks, Toriano Pride, and Jamarion Wayne, who are all St. Louis natives.
This new line of coffees is but the latest in a long line of NIL deals available to the many student-athletes on campus, and is sure to energize them to victory.