Top NIL Agency in College Sports Teams Up With V Foundation for Cancer Research
According to a release from Postgame, the No. 1 NIL agency in collegiate athletics, they along with over 100 athletes are partnering with the V Foundation for Cancer Research in order to raise money to help support pediatric cancer research throughout September and for the rest of 2024.
The athletes will use their 'social influence' in order to help raise funds for the cause with September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Postgame says that some of the bigger name athletes participating include Kansas basketball star Hunter Dickinson, North Carolina's RJ Davis, and Baylor's Jeremy Roach.
Each athlete has been provided with their own unique donation link with all proceeds going towards the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund, and Postgame plans to donate a percentage of all NIL payments being made to athletes through them to the foundation throughout the rest of the year. They describe the campaign as one of the first of its kind in the era of NIL.
Dick Vitale himself of legendary stature in the college basketball both coaching and broadcasting community came out with a statement in support of this tremendous cause.
“I am thrilled that college athletes will play a vital role in raising dollars for PEDIATRIC CANCER RESEARCH thru THE V FOUNDATION,” Vitale said. “One of my major goals in life is to see that youngsters battling this vicious disease have a great opportunity to win their battles. Research is the key & I tip my hat to all the college athletes that are stepping up to make that happen - Yes that is AWESOME BABY with a CAPITAL A!”
Postgame operations manager Jake Taraska, who is a childhood cancer survivor himself, said that he is extremely grateful for the opportunity.
"I am grateful to be in a position at Postgame to use our network of college athletes to help children battling cancer," Taraska said. "Dick Vitale has done so much for childhood cancer and I am glad to be able to join him and The V Foundation in our mission to beat childhood cancer."
V Foundation Chief Marketing Officer Roger Ferguson also spoke in the release about how thrilled he is that Postmates and his foundation were able to come together for the cause.
"The only path to achieving Victory Over Cancer® is through funding game-changing research and all-star scientists," Ferguson said. "We are incredibly thankful for Postgame and the athletes participating who are supporting pediatric cancer research through this campaign."
Since 2005, The Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer research fund for the V Foundation has raised over $84 million and has the goal of crossing the $100 million threshold this year. A campaign like this with some of the biggest names in college sports will go a long way towards making that happen.
Fans and donors can support the cause right here.