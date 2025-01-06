Top NIL Earner, Colorado Standout Travis Hunter Wins SI's Breakout Star of the Year
Colorado football standout and 2024 Heisman Trophy award winner Travis Hunter has just been named Sports Illustrated's 2024 Breakout Star of the Year.
Hunter is also the second-highest valued NIL athlete at just over $5 million, sitting only behind teammate Shedeur Sanders who is valued at more than $6 million.
The award is just another trophy in his case after a record-breaking season that saw the two-way star do something few, if no one else, has ever done in the sport at this level. In 2024, Hunter played 670 snaps on offense and 686 on defense, both with lethal efficiency that is making many wonder where exactly where he will land in the NFL draft.
Hunter is an elite athlete, more skilled on the offensive side of the ball as a receiver but still proves to be a threat as a cornerback who can defend even the most elite opposing pass catchers. But how the NFL will value him is an entirely different conversation.
His unique versatility plays well at the NCAA and Big 12 level, but maintaining that type of snap count on both sides of the ball at the professional level is unheard of. Could an NFL team even give him a chance and if so, how long can the experiment last before being pigeon holed into one position?
Regardless, Hunter transcended college football this season, a year in which his athleticism and NIL earnings reshaped the sport and helped usher in a new era for college football, for better or worse.
But just like with the Heisman Trophy award debate, there is none to be had that Travis Hunter absolutely deserved Sports Illustrated's Breakout Player of the Year.