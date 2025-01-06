Name Image Likeness

Top NIL Earner, Colorado Standout Travis Hunter Wins SI's Breakout Star of the Year

Heisman Trophy winner and Colorado standout Travis Hunter is the winner of Sports Illustrated's Breakout Star of the Year.

Kade Kistner

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images / Lucas Boland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado football standout and 2024 Heisman Trophy award winner Travis Hunter has just been named Sports Illustrated's 2024 Breakout Star of the Year.

Hunter is also the second-highest valued NIL athlete at just over $5 million, sitting only behind teammate Shedeur Sanders who is valued at more than $6 million.

The award is just another trophy in his case after a record-breaking season that saw the two-way star do something few, if no one else, has ever done in the sport at this level. In 2024, Hunter played 670 snaps on offense and 686 on defense, both with lethal efficiency that is making many wonder where exactly where he will land in the NFL draft.

Hunter is an elite athlete, more skilled on the offensive side of the ball as a receiver but still proves to be a threat as a cornerback who can defend even the most elite opposing pass catchers. But how the NFL will value him is an entirely different conversation.

His unique versatility plays well at the NCAA and Big 12 level, but maintaining that type of snap count on both sides of the ball at the professional level is unheard of. Could an NFL team even give him a chance and if so, how long can the experiment last before being pigeon holed into one position?

Regardless, Hunter transcended college football this season, a year in which his athleticism and NIL earnings reshaped the sport and helped usher in a new era for college football, for better or worse.

But just like with the Heisman Trophy award debate, there is none to be had that Travis Hunter absolutely deserved Sports Illustrated's Breakout Player of the Year.

Published |Modified
Kade Kistner
KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner—a driving force in sports journalism. Holding the helm as publisher for Sports Illustrated's acclaimed feature, Rodeo Daily, Kade is a seasoned alumnus of Tulane University. His academic journey culminated in a 2017 graduation, marked by a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Following his academic pursuits, Kade embarked on a distinctive path. He answered the call of duty, joining the ranks of the United States Navy. Guided by his aspirations, he honed his skills at Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Florida, ultimately achieving the esteemed position of Naval Aviator. His base of operations was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida—a testament to his dedication and service. Amidst his academic achievements and military commitment, Kade found himself drawn to the world of sports coverage. His byline graced the pages of prestigious platforms such as USA Today, SB Nation, and the revered Sports Illustrated. Within these domains, he tackled the intricate worlds of MLB and NFL, unfurling their stories with a discerning eye. From capturing the essence of the New Orleans Saints to unraveling the narratives of the Texas Rangers, Kade's journalistic prowess shone through. His writing translated the raw data of the sports world into compelling narratives that resonated with readers far and wide. With the turning of seasons, Kade embraced new horizons. He introduced Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs—an endeavor that unveiled the inner workings of these iconic teams. Kade's knack for storytelling transformed team dynamics and player stories into engaging content for avid fans. Engage with Kade on Twitter, where his handle, @KadeKistner, serves as an open invitation to join the conversation. For inquiries or correspondence, he can be reached at kwkistner@gmail.com. Kade Kistner's journey through the multifaceted world of sports and journalism continues to unfold, leaving an indelible mark along the way.

Home/NIL News