Top NIL Earning Athletes and School Announced for Month of October
This week, one of the biggest online NIL platforms in the industry announced the latest top-earning athletes.
On Thursday, the NIL store announced its Best of October, highlighting the two top-earning athletes and the top-selling NIL school in the country.
Women's basketball star Paige Bueckers led the charge. The UConn Huskies standout has earned the recognition of being the top-earning female athlete across all college sports, according to the website. Her collection features her officially licensed basketball jersey plus other merchandise such as hoodies and t-shirts.
The Huskies guard is coming off a great season in 2023 after averaging just under 22 points per game in 39 games and leading UConn to a Final Four appearance. The senior from Hopkins, Minnesota, picked up 13 points in the season opener this past week against Boston University. She is projected in ESPN’s latest mock draft to be selected number one overall next season to join the WNBA.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the top-earning male athlete for the month. He continues to impress fans everywhere as the top running back in the nation. Like Bueckers, his collection features many licensed hoodies and official jerseys that fully support the athlete.
Jeanty is a true front-runner for the Heisman Trophy this coming season. He currently leads all of college football with 1525 rushing yards and has 20 rushing scores already on the season. With four games remaining in the regular season, he has a slight chance at catching NFL Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders’ single-season record of 2,628 yards when he was with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Indiana Hoosiers' great run has pushed fans to bring out their checkbooks. They were the top-earning NIL school in the month of October. The team is currently 9-0 and has a great chance at reaching the College Football Playoffs for the first time in program history.
According to NIL Store, they soared to the top of the charts due to their famous ‘Floating Head” poster sales. A poster that shows the team’s schedule and roster. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) they have an 83 percent chance at competing for a national championship this postseason.