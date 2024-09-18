Top NIL Star Travis Hunter Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter has been named the Defensive Player of the Week by the Big 12 conference after his stellar game against Colorado State.
Since his arrival at Colorado with head coach Deion Sanders prior to last season, Hunter has become one of the most well-known names in the entire sport while excelling on both sides of the ball. In fact, he is so electrifying on offense that his defensive prowess has probably even become slightly underrated.
Hunter's defense did not go unnoticed this week however, with the Big 12 naming him as the conference's Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in a 28-9 victory over their in-state rival.
The superstar player donning number 12 was responsible for four tackles and an interception in the game, his first of the season. Hunter's pick came late in the 3rd quarter with the Buffaloes up 21-3 and the Rams driving into Colorado territory, effectively ending any chance of a comeback attempt for Colorado State.
On the offensive side of the ball, Hunter had a huge night as well and hauled in 13 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Through three games, he has 30 receptions for 342 yards and five touchdowns and is staking a claim as the best player in all of college football.
If Colorado can get things on the right track and win some football games, Hunter will surely enter the Heisman conversation and certainly push for a spot amongst the finalists, let alone possibly even winning the award himself.
In terms of marketability, the Colorado star is entering a new stratosphere. The only player in college football with a higher On3 NIL valuation is his teammate and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders. Sanders' valuation sits at $5.1 million while Hunter's is still a staggering $3.1 million and seemingly climbing every single week.
With an estimated 3 million plus followers across his various social media channels, Hunter has as big of a platform as anyone in the sport. As he continues to excel on the field, his numbers will surely only continue to grow both in terms of followers as well as dollars.