Top Player in 2027 Recruiting Class, LSU Target Signs 'First of Its Kind' NIL Deal
It was just a few months ago when the college football world was taken over by the bidding war between the LSU Tigers and Michigan Wolverines for Bryce Underwood.
Now, the top player in 2027 class, who is also a prime Tigers target, is already getting his potential bidding war started.
Late on Sunday night, The Jordy Culotta Show shared a press release from the Louisiana-based Matt Bowers Auto Group.
The company announced they signed Dunham School quarterback Elijah Haven to an NIL deal that they described as "the first of its kind for a high school athlete."
Haven is the No. 1 player in the nation per the 247Sports composite rankings, and will certainly be a five-star player when the publication releases the first wave of ratings for the 2027 cycle.
While the amount of money this deal is worth has not been released, it is safe to assume that Haven is receiving a pretty penny.
The Tigers are the current favorites to land the Baton Rouge star and will continue to be throughout his recruitment.
There has been a trend of top Louisiana quarterbacks going out of state, with Arch Manning going to the Texas Longhorns and Eli Holstein choosing the Alabama Crimson Tide (now with the Pittsburgh Panthers).
LSU has become somewhat of a quarterback factory with Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels in recent years, but both of those players were transfer portal additions.
The Tigers have been pushing to have more of a development-focus under center, which is how they've had success with Garrett Nussmeier.
One interesting thing to note is that Bowers is an alumnus of Ole Miss.
This deal is not signed with any collective and is not directly correlated with Haven's college decision.
The Ole Miss Rebels have been very competitive in the transfer portal, but could also shift some NIL funds to high school recruiting as well.
It was certainly the main talking point on social media from local fans, but Bowers himself took to social media to point out that he has done business with LSU players in the past and not tried to get them to jump ship to the Rebels.
Once Haven's recruitment starts to kick up, it could be a relationship to keep an eye on.
The Rebels have already offered the Dunham star. So have the Tigers, the Wolverines and the Florida Gators.
Entering his junior year of high school, the quarterback is already a 6-foot-4, 210-pound game changing athlete.
Haven had over 4,000 yards of offense with 56 touchdowns as a sophomore, per the release.