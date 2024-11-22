Top Quarterback Prospect Officially Flips From LSU Amid Rumored Massive NIL Offer
After months of trying, the Michigan Wolverines have officially flipped the top high school football player in the country from the LSU Tigers.
Belleville, MI native Bryce Underwood is rated by all major recruiting sites as the consensus top both quarterback and overall player in the entire nation, and despite being committed to LSU since last January, Michigan has not stopped putting the full-court press on him trying to get him to flip. Reports surrounding Underwood's recruitment said the future superstar was being offered an incredible $10.5 million to play for the Wolverines, a number that is unprecedented for a high school player.
Despite the rumors surrounding the massive offer for Underwood's flip, he held firm with his Tigers commitment for months and seemingly shut down any possibility he was going to renege on his initial pledge. Despite growing up and playing his high school football just two hours from Ann Arbor, Underwood was certain he was going to play for LSU, enough to the point where most recruiting experts expected him to stay committed to the Tigers.
Underwood's big announcement has Michigan fans rejoicing and LSU fans ready to show Brian Kelly the door, but nonetheless is unprecedented in the world of Name, Image, and Likeness.
For one, Underwood is rated as the No. 8 most valuable athlete in all of college sports without even taking a practice snap with a ridiculous $2.1 million valuation by On3, a number that likely is only going to continue to increase as the hype builds around the young quarterback. Underwood's valuation places him first among all high school football players by over $1 million.
Michigan's NIL budget may have received a big boost from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who made headlines earlier this year when he pledged to give his beloved Wolverines $3 million yearly in order to help them find an elite quarterback. Portnoy certainly got his wish and Michigan got more than just an elite quarterback, they got a gunslinger who is capable of becoming a generational player and starting from day one in college.
During a poor season for the Wolverines under a new head coach and failing to even come close to defending their national title - largely because of issues at quarterback and a lack of any semblance of an elite passing game - this was the best possible scenario.
For LSU, this is nothing short of a disaster for a program that is having a rough season themselves and hinged everything on the fact that they still had Underwood coming in.
While his recruitment is not over until Underwood signs his name on the dotted line, this is a historic day for the Wolverines and for NIL in recruiting, and a very tough day for the Tigers.