Top Quarterback Recruit Has Absolutely Jaw-Dropping NIL Offer to Flip Commitment
The Michigan Wolverines are pulling out all the stops to try to flip the best quarterback in the country for the 2025 recruiting class, with the reported NIL offers for the gunslinger entering into the eight figure category.
Richard Johnson of CBS Sports reports that while initially the offer for Underwood to flip from LSU to Michigan was around $5 million, it's actually closer to $10 million over the course of his college career. The Belleville, Mich. native is billed up to be worth every penny as not just the best quarterback in the country but the No. 1 overall prospect.
Underwood has played his high school ball less than two hours from Ann Arbor, Mich. and the rough quarterback performances for the defending national champions this season has raised the urgency to land a top player at the position and do whatever it takes to make that happen. Previously this season, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy made headlines when he said he would be willing to put forward $3 million of his own money yearly to land his alma mater a top-tier quarterback.
Currently, Underwood's Belleville team is in the midst of a playoff run where he will try to win his third state title in Michigan. During his ridiculous high school career during which he has been the starting quarterback since his freshman year, Underwood has passed for over 10,000 yards and going into his senior year had already thrown 120 touchdowns.
With offers from every single school in the country, Underwood is massively sought after by everyone. Amazingly, he ranks No. 16 on the On3 NIL 100 top valuation list while still remaining nearly a year away from taking a single snap in college football. He is the highest paid high school football player by a mile with a current valuation of $1.9 million, a number that sounds like it's about to shoot through the roof.
Keep an eye on Underwood with seemingly still a couple of months until he puts his name to the dotted line and signs with LSU as Michigan looks to be prepared to roll out the red carpet to get him to play in Ann Arbor.