Top SEC Quarterbacks Star in NIL Campaign for Milk
Two weeks into the college football season and the SEC is already making history. For the first time in the 88-years of team rankings, the conference currently owns six of the top seven spots, led by No. 1 Georgia. Now, three of the best quarterbacks in the conference star in a new NIL campaign together promoting milk as their secret to success on the field.
The Dairy Alliance has teamed up with SEC trio Carson Beck of Georgia, Nico Iamaleava of Tennessee and Brock Vandagriff of Kentucky on a social media campaign to showcase how dairy milk is a sports nutrition game-changer for hydration, high-quality protein and nutrients for muscle recovery. The nonprofit - funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast - hopes to highlight the 13 essential nutrients offering recovery benefits, including natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and 8 grams of high-quality protein of dairy milk.
Beck is off to a hot start for the top-ranked Bulldogs with 520 passing yards and 7 touchdowns. “Milk is an important part of my routine and hydration,” he said. “I look forward to sharing how the high-quality protein and other nutrients in dairy milk help athletes perform at their best in this campaign.”
Iamaleava has thrown for 525 yards and 5 touchdowns on his own, for the No. 7 Volunteers. “Milk is a game-changer. After the grind, it’s all about recovery,” he added. “Dairy milk’s essential nutrients like high-quality protein help me recover, reset and recharge, both during the season and off-season.”
This weekend, Beck and Georgia face Vandagriff while Iamaleava and the Volunteers match-up against Kent State.