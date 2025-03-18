Top Stars in College Basketball Ink Lucrative NIL Deal Ahead of March Madness
The top stars in college basketball are teaming up with a brand for an NIL deal that supports their healthy and active lifestyles.
CAVA, one of the top fast-casual restaurant brands serving Mediterranean-style food, announced an NIL marketing partnership for the 2025 College Basketball Tournament with some of the more renowned names in college sports.
The name, image, and likeness campaign includes the following student-athletes: Alabama Crimson Tide’s Mark Sears, LSU Tigers’ Aneesah Morrow, Tennessee Volunteers’ Chaz Lanier, Texas Longhorns’ Madison Booker and Aaliyah Moore, and Maryland Terrapins’ Saylor Poffenbarger.
All of the partnered athletes provided testimonials for the NIL deal in a press release through Yellow Dot Sports Marketing, who helped drive the campaign in a collaboration with CAVA.
“As an athlete, balance is everything,” Morrow said. “From long days in the gym to traveling during the tournament, having a fresh, healthy meal option like CAVA helps keep me fueled and focused.”
“Eating right is a huge part of my game,” Sears said. “CAVA makes it easy to stay sharp and energized for every practice, every game, and every moment that matters.”
“Basketball demands so much from your body, and what you put into it makes all the difference,” Lanier said. “CAVA is a go-to for me because it’s quick, tastes great, and gives me the fuel I need to perform at my best.”
Through this NIL partnership, CAVA is showing how it can fuel the lives of collegiate stars. The campaign will involve a series of social media posts and creative content, where the athletes involved will engage with fans and share how CAVA plays a vital role in their routines for nutritious and quick meals that fit their active lifestyles.
“Our partnership with some of the most electrifying athletes in college basketball is a testament to CAVA’s commitment to fueling peak performance,” said Andy Rebhun, Chief Experience & Marketing Officer at CAVA. “As they compete on the biggest stage of the college basketball tournament and beyond, we’re providing flavorful meals that help them stay at the top of their game.”
The digital and social platform campaign will feature exclusive athlete content and behind-the-scenes footage from the college basketball tournament as well as interactive ways for fans to engage.
“I love how CAVA gives me the flexibility to build meals that fit what I need for training and recovery,” Booker said. “It’s fresh, it’s fast, and it never gets old.”
All of the athletes point to the quality of the product at CAVA. It’s a strong move for the players to partner with a brand that they can use to fuel up and be an actual option for them nutritionally.
“The right food can be a game-changer,” Moore said. “CAVA is part of my routine because it helps me recover and refuel without sacrificing taste.”
CAVA is a competitor in the health and wellness food category, placing themselves at the forefront of March Madness with the top headliners in both women’s and men’s college basketball players through these NIL deals.
Importantly, the inclusion of the women athletes stands out in a landscape that often forgets their presence.
“Being a student-athlete means juggling a lot—practices, classes, games,” Poffenbarger said. “CAVA makes it easy to stay on top of my nutrition with meals that fit my lifestyle and keep me ready for whatever comes next.”