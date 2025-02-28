Top Syracuse Orange Recruit Reveals Legendary Father’s NIL Advice
Next fall, Kiyan Anthony will start his freshman season with the Syracuse Orange, following in the footsteps of his father, Orange legend and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony.
Now, father set a high bar for son. As a freshman during the 2002-03 season, Carmelo Anthony had a terrific season, as he averaged 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds, leading all freshmen. In the NCAA Tournament, he set a freshman scoring record with 33 points against Texas in the national semifinal and then helped the Orange to their first national title, earning the most outstanding player award.
Kiyan Anthony may not be able to lift the Orange to those heights in his first season, but he can do something his father wasn’t able to do in college — make money off his name, image and likeness (NIL).
Per On3.com, Kiyan Anthony has a valuation of $1.1 million in the NIL space. He may not make that much money, but he will also benefit from the revenue sharing that student-athletes can take part in with their schools starting this fall, assuming the House vs. NCAA settlement is finalized.
He already has NIL deals set up going into his college career, including one with AT&T, which will include a commercial during March Madness.
In an interview with On3, Kiyan Anthony said his father gave him some good advice when evaluating what deals were right for him.
“When looking at NIL deals, look for the long-term and look for the longevity in a deal,” Anthony said. “Don’t just try to do all these one-off deals where you can make some money. Look for long-term deals where you can actually build a relationship with the … NIL brand.
“I feel like that’s another reason I picked AT&T. Not to only do it with my dad, but to build a relationship with them and to have longevity and just to keep it going throughout the years.”
While Carmelo Anthony didn’t have the ability to access his NIL during his college career, he put together a long, productive NBA career that allowed him to capitalize on his talent to make millions outside of the game.
On the court, he was a 10-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA second team selection. He led the league in scoring in 2013 and was named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team.
He scored more than 28,000 points in his professional career. Outside of that, he competed on four Olympic teams, winning three gold medals and a bronze.