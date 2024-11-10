Top Ten NIL-Earning QB Now NCAA's All-Time Total Touchdown Scorer
Dillon Gabriel, the University of Oregon's standout quarterback, made NCAA history Saturday night, surpassing Case Keenum's record for the most total touchdowns in college football with his 179th, coming on a trick play to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson.
Gabriel’s latest accomplishment caps off an incredible season, showcasing his skill and consistency as a top collegiate passer. With a career that has spanned multiple schools—beginning at UCF before transferring to Oregon—Gabriel has demonstrated adaptability and resilience, traits that have carried him to this historic achievement.
Not only has Gabriel become a prominent figure on the field, but he’s also recognized as one of the top ten earners in college football through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals. His strong performance and engaging personality have made him an attractive athlete for brands, with his NIL earnings a testament to his popularity and marketability. His ascent in both athletic and financial standings represents the modern college athlete's potential impact in the NIL era, where off-field opportunities can reflect on-field success. As of Sunday, On3 has Gabriel's combined roster and NIL value at $2M, a top-ten figure in the sport.
Breaking Keenum’s touchdown total is no small feat, as Keenum held a prolific NCAA career and set a high bar for future quarterbacks. Keenum's mark previously stood for over a decade, as he set it with the Houston Cougars in 2011 before heading to the National Football League. Keenum still holds the all-time passing touchdown record at 155, with Gabriel at 146, and the yardage record, with 19,217.
Gabriel’s achievement places him among the sport’s greats and will be a significant part of his legacy as he eventually looks toward a future in professional football. For now, Gabriel's success continues to energize Oregon’s season and further highlights his status as one of college football's elite players both on and off the field.