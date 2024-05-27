Top Transfer Portal and Oregon Wide Receiver Evan Stewart Inks Major NIL Deal
The Oregon Ducks made a huge splash in the transfer portal, landing star wide receiver Evan Stewart. Stewart was the top wide receiver in the portal, a player who could be a game-changer for the Ducks.
He transferred to Oregon from Texas A&M, giving him an opportunity to play with Dillon Gabriel and possibly make the College Football Playoff.
Joining the Big Ten, Oregon will be challenged with a new task. While the Big Ten has been a better conference than the Pac-12, Oregon should find success. Stewart will help with that as they're now tasked with trying to beat Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State. That includes UCLA, USC, and Washington joining the conference, too.
Stewart likely cost a ton in the portal, and rightfully so. After posting 514 yards on 38 receptions for the Aggies, despite playing in just eight games, it's clear that he's someone who could have over 1,000 yards in a season.
The star has signed his first major NIL deal, landing a deal with football equipment brand NXTRND, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
"Landing Stewart was a key win for Oregon as it begins Big Ten play this fall. Now he’s signed his first major NIL deal since arriving in Eugene. The junior has now become the latest college football star to sign an NIL deal with the football equipment brand NXTRND," Nakos wrote.
These types of NIL deals can only help the future of the Oregon football program. Being able to show recruits previous deals that players signed is always a positive. And while Stewart could be an exception given his talent, these are the type of players Oregon has landed.
If they want to compete in the Big Ten, these deals will have to continue coming in. It's a massive season for them and the expectations are as high as they've ever been.