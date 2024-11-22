TQL Announces New NIL Partnership with 10 Cincinnati Bearcats Student-Athletes
Total Quality Logistics (TQL) have chosen 10 student-athletes from the University of Cincinnati to represent their brand.
TQL has held a long-time partnership with Cincinnati's football program since 2023, and is looking to extend to a variety of Cincinnati's athletic programs. As part of their partnership with Bearcats football, TQL contributes significantly to UC's Day One Ready Campaign. This partnership also includes stadium signage and logo assets for TQL, as well as support for the Bearcats' indoor practice facility.
TQL is now expanding into the NIL scene; a fairly new (2021) opportunity for student-athletes to control their own financial future.
TQL's headquarters are located in Cincinnati, and their support for the university runs deep. Over 40 student-athletes applied for this partnership, hoping for the chance to sign with TQL. Through NIL deals, the partnership is more closely focused on the student-athlete rather than the university as a whole.
As part of the agreement, these student-athletes will represent TQL via social media posts, representing the company values, as well as the university values. The partnership is also meant to highlight career opportunities through TQL to help recent graduates find the career that best suits them. Further financial details are not provided, and are kept private between the sponsor and the athlete.
The chosen Cincinnati athletes all come from a variety of sports; two being from the men's basketball team and the swimming and diving team. C.J. Anthony, a senior and point guard for the Bearcats, was chosen alongside Faye Souza, the second-year swimmer and diver.
The Bearcats' baseball program is also being represented through this partnership; with sponsorship going to Cincinnati's left-handed pitcher, Carl Earls.
TQL's official Instagram page has revealed additional student-athletes such as Bearcats Linebacker, Jared Bartlett and track athlete, Korbin Spencer.
Throughout the month, these athletes will promote TQL's ability to connect students with a wide range of career opportunities and mentorship programs. TQL is the largest privately held freight brokerage firm in the nation, and carries a true passion for helping recent graduates, especially throughout the Cincinnati community.
NIL will give the chosen athletes financial stability, as well as the opportunity to promote product/companies that align with their personal values.
For further information regarding TQL's values and its partnership with UC as a whole, visit their social media link here. Also keep an eye out for the Cincinnati student-athlete's posts for opportunities to connect with a TQL mentor.