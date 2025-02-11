Trio of College Basketball Stars Promote Milk’s Got Game Campaign
Expanding on their previous NIL campaigns featuring SEC quarterbacks, The Dairy Alliance - a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast - has added a trio of college basketball stars to their growing athlete roster.
Zakai Zeigler of Tennessee, Jaxson Robinson of Kentucky and Zamareya Jones of North Carolina State have joined The Dairy Alliance for their latest "Milk’s Got Game" campaign to showcase how dairy milk is the ultimate MVP in their daily routines.
The social media campaign includes each athlete "handing off" to one another by highlighting and educating why dairy milk is a key part of sports nutrition. The Dairy Alliance revealed the latest content via an Instagram post.
“We are delighted to partner with these talented college athletes to expand the Milk’s Got
Game campaign across the Southeast and connect with an even broader student sports
community,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer of The Dairy Alliance. “This campaign
provides a unique opportunity to engage with the Gen Z audience through these influential
athletes, educating them on the powerful nutritional benefits of dairy milk. Our goal is to
empower people of all ages to make more informed nutrition choices while sharing the mission
and values of The Dairy Alliance.”
This past football season, The Dairy Alliance collaborated with SEC quarterback trio Carson Beck of Georgia, Nico Iamaleava of Tennessee and Brock Vandagriff of Kentucky and then later added Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart to their roster.
Zeigler is currently averaging 12.7 points and 7.5 assists for the No 4. Volunteers, Robinson is contributing 13.6 points per game for the Wildcats and Jones is bringing in 8 points for the No. 14-ranked Wolfpack on the women's side.