Trump Weighs NIL Executive Order After Meeting With Nick Saban in Alabama
President Donald Trump is reportedly considering an executive order regulating Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) compensation in college athletics. This move could inject new federal scrutiny into an already fragmented system.
The idea emerged after Trump met with former Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban during his recent visit to Tuscaloosa, where he delivered the University of Alabama’s commencement address. Saban reportedly voiced his concerns about the current NIL landscape, describing it as chaotic and detrimental to the competitive balance of college sports. Trump agreed, instructing aides to explore what a potential executive order might look like.
While the details remain vague, any federal mandate on NIL would come at a volatile time for the NCAA and its member institutions. The landmark House v. NCAA settlement, which proposes $2.8 billion in back pay and allows schools to compensate athletes directly under a structured revenue-sharing model, is still awaiting final approval. Judge Claudia Wilken has delayed that decision, demanding changes to how roster limits would be phased in, arguing the current language could harm athletes currently on scholarship.
Amid this uncertainty, states are scrambling to get ahead. Arkansas recently passed a law exempting NIL earnings from state taxes, and Georgia and Alabama have floated similar legislation. These piecemeal approaches create regulatory disparities—some schools can promise recruits a better tax deal or more protected contracts, while others remain bound by stricter rules. Without federal intervention, the gap is likely to widen.
But what exactly would an executive order accomplish? Unlike legislation, executive orders cannot override state laws or judicial decisions, and future administrations can easily overturn them. They also lack the full force of Congressional regulation. However, such an order could set federal standards around contract transparency, disclosure, and oversight, curbing the more extreme state-level incentives that risk distorting recruiting and undermining athlete protections.
The NCAA has long called for a unified federal framework, arguing that operating within a fragmented system, where each state crafts its own NIL rules, is increasingly complex. Even in exploratory stages, a federal executive order signals that the issue is reaching new levels of national importance.
Whether or not President Trump follows through with an executive order, his engagement brings NIL reform squarely into the spotlight at the highest levels of government. As legal cases remain unresolved and states continue passing their laws, the future of college athletics hinges on courtrooms and campuses and the Oval Office.