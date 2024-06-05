Two 2025 Florida High School Wide Receivers Ink Massive NIL Deals
With the NIL becoming a big deal within college sports, there has been a push for high school athletes to be able to participate as well.
Florida is the latest state to pass the rule that high schoolers can earn NIL contracts and make money off of their name, image, and likeness.
Soon after the rule was put in place, two Florida wide receivers capitalized on the opportunity.
Jaime Ffrench Jr. and Vernell Brown have both inked NIL deals with American Eagle, as reported by South Florida Express.
Both players are big-time targets for college football programs across the country. They have yet to commit to a school, but are being courted by many powerhouse schools.
Ffrench is a five-star prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida.
Currently, he is favored to end up landing with Texas, although both Alabama and Ohio State are still in the running. Florida State has a chance at the elite wide receiver, but they're well behind the other three schools.
As for Brown, he is heavily favored to commit to Ohio State.
Following in the footsteps of all the great Buckeyes wideouts is not a bad move at all. The Florida Gators are the next team in line from a percentage perspective, although they are only given a 4.4 percent chance of landing a commitment from him.
These two high school wide receivers have gotten into the NIL game for high school athletes in their state early. It's an interesting move, and one that could prove to be either very good or very bad. Giving lots of money to high school students can seem risky, but it also sets up players and their families for financial success.
The state of Florida making this move is key as well.
Many top-notch prospects hail from the state and the pipeline has grown larger with elite talent. Allowing Florida high school players to make money will be a booming business before long.
American Eagle is no stranger to inking big-time NIL deals, either.
They signed Ohio State players Denzel Burke and TreVeyon Hendrson in the past and also have a deal with five-star Buckeyes' wide receiver Jeremiah Smith in the 2024 recruiting class.
It will be interesting to see how many more high school athletes end up getting NIL deals. This is a relatively new thing, but it's sure to pick up activity in the near future.