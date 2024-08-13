Two Texas Longhorn Top NIL Earnings Picked as Breakout Candidates
The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2024 college football season as one of the best teams in the nation. In the first AP Poll and Coaches Poll of the season, Texas has received the No. 4 rankings.
They are going to be in the mix for a spot in the College Football Playoff that will feature 12 teams for the first time. A big reason for their standing is a deep and talented roster that was improved by landing some major players in the transfer portal.
One of those players is former Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Bond comes to the school with an impressive NIL valuation, as he is No. 6 at the school with $643,000. That is fifth among the football players, with quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers and offensive tackles Kelvin Banks and Brandon Baker the only players ahead of him.
Bond was one of the top players available in the portal this offseason as the No. 2 ranked wide receiver. During the On3 Roundtable, Inside Texas’ Joe Cook tabbed Bond as one of the team’s breakout players for the 2024 season. Fellow wide receiver transfer Silas Bolden was also highlighted.
“The other player, of course, is another transfer and that’s Isaiah Bond,” Cook said. “Texas had a lot of speed at receiver last year between Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy. They think Bond can bring that level of speed, that level of take the top off the defense that really works well in Steve Sarkisian’s system.”
Bond has some big shoes to fill to help replace the production of Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy. He is certainly talented enough to do it, as he caught 48 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Crimson Tide.
On the defensive side of the ball, another transfer with an impressive NIl valuation was highlighted. Trey Moore, who was No. 27 overall and No. 4 among defensive ends in the portal, is another player Cook believes will have a breakout for the Longhorns.
“They’re also going to look to Trey Moore. He’s an edge player who comes from UTSA. Every step of his career has been an improvement. Had a standout season during UTSA’s Conference USA Championship season in ’22. The Roadrunners go to the American Athletic Conference and then he ends up winning AAC Defensive Player of the Year,” Cook said. “Texas went out for the local product. Was a little bit, I say this – he wasn’t injured but he was on the shelf. They felt like they had something special in him during the spring. Then, over the course of the summer and the fall, he has been playing fantastic at that position. Sark even talked the other day about how he gives a future first-round pick in Kelvin Banks issues.”
Moore is No. 9 in Texas with an NIL valuation of $411,000. That is seventh among the football players at the school. There is certainly room for growth for Moore in a larger program as his social media following is among the lowest of any Longhorns athletes.