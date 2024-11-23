UCF Emerges as First Power Four School to Eliminate NIL Collective Program
Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) has taken hold of college athletes, providing a means for financial stability for student-athletes.
In a recent shift, the University of Central Florida has announced that their program and institution will shift away from the NIL Collective, and they will assume direct leadership of their revenue to enhance NIL deals. The change is set to take place on Jul. 1 2025, pending the decision of the House settlement that is due to take place next spring.
With this change, the UCF sports program will benefit from its student-athlete deals. The UCF Athletics Strategic Competitiveness Team will be the program set to be in charge of revenue distribution, as well as scholarships, roster management, and recruiting.
This change is part of UCF's initiative labeled Mission XII; one that is said to provide "championship-caliber services" for its student-athletes.
Moving the program to an "in-house" system will establish more financially independent programs across universities as a whole.
Currently, UCF is partnered with "The Kingdom" as a collective to provide financial means to the athletes. Without a collective, UCF's recruiting momentum would come to a stop, giving athletes less incentive to join the Knights. The Kingdom has provided UCF with opportunity to partner with the major resources that surround UCF. Their board is compromised of past UCF athletes and donors that can guide the future of UCF's athletes with great knowledge and experience.
Although other programs are anticipated to make the same moves, UCF is the first Power Four school to do so publicly. The official ruling set to take place on Jul. 1 will determine the movement for many programs, as the change will positively impact NIL programs.
UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir released his official statement on the matter, expressing his gratitude to The Kingdom for all of their financial initiatives and support.
"We are entering an exciting new era for UCF Athletics, one that would not be possible without your support. Together, we will celebrate our shared successes, recognize your invaluable contributions, and continue to grow the charitable foundation that powers our programs," says Mohajir.