UCLA All-American Lauren Betts Signs Spicy New NIL Partnership
Ahead of their first Final Four appearance in program history, UCLA women's basketball star Lauren Betts revealed a spicy new NIL partnership.
The All-American first-team member and National Defensive Player of the Year has collaborated with official UCLA sponsor La Victoria Brand, famous for their salsa.
Betts -- a finalist for the Naismith Women's Player of the Year -- has led the Bruins to their best season in school history, averaging 20 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
She finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in the Elite 8 against LSU, avenging the Bruins' loss to the Tigers in last year's NCAA Tournament and sending them to the Final Four.
Prior to departing for Tampa to tip off Final Four preparations, Betts shared news of her La Victoria Brand partnership in a collaboration post on Instagram.
As part of the deal, the brand is featuring Betts on multiple billboards throughout Los Angeles.
In her announcement post, the All-American center showcased her reaction to seeing one near UCLA's campus for the first time.
"The La Victoria brand is incredibly proud to partner with Lauren Betts and UCLA Athletics," shared Diana DeLoza, La Victoria's Director of Retail Marketing. "As a salsa brand born in Los Angeles and inspired by its rich culture, we take pride in supporting our community. While we're champions of great-tasting salsa, we're even more passionate about elevating women in everything they do. Lauren is the perfect partner - just as La Victoria salsa brings the heat to the kitchen, she brings it to the basketball court."
Her latest deal with La Victoria continues the major momentum across the NIL space for the 6-foot-7 junior center, who is building one of the most prolific brand portfolios in the game today. Already announcing that she is returning for her senior season in Westwood -- with her sister Sienna joining the team as a McDonald's All-American MVP and National Player of the Year -- the eldest Betts will no doubt be among the top NIL athletes in all of college sports next year.
Represented by WME Sports, Betts' diverse NIL portfolio includes the likes of Under Armour, Hollister, AT&T, TurboTax, Stanley 1913, C4 Energy, among many others.
Betts and UCLA face UConn in one Final Four matchup on April 4, with the winner taking on the Texas versus South Carolina victor in the National Championship on April 6.