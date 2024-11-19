UCLA Basketball Skips High School Recruits for First Time in 25 Years
The UCLA Bruins basketball recruiting strategy is undergoing a dramatic shift. For the first time in more than 25 years, they expect to go without signing a high school player during the early signing period. There’s even a chance they might not add any high school talent in the spring or summer. This move reflects how UCLA navigates roster management in an era increasingly defined by the transfer portal and fluid player movement.
Coach Mick Cronin explained the challenge of recruiting in today’s environment, telling the Los Angeles Times, “There’s really only one rule: You can transfer every year. So who the hell knows [what will happen] next spring? Who knows? And then you sign early now, it used to be binding, now it’s just an aid thing. If a guy wants to change, he can sign with you and if he decides to change his mind, they’re going to let him out [of his scholarship]. There are no rules, let’s just be honest about it.”
Cronin’s comments reveal the stress and complexities of building a consistent roster in a system where commitments can be fleeting. This year's recruiting cycle was particularly challenging, with eliminating the NLI and top target Nikolas Khamenia opting for Duke despite the Bruins' aggressive pursuit. UCLA’s roster composition—with only two seniors and three players redshirting for future opportunities—further limits recruiting opportunities.
In response to the changing landscape, UCLA has leaned heavily into the transfer portal. The Bruins brought in players like Kobe Johnson from the USC Trojans and Eric Dailey Jr. from the Oklahoma State Cowboys to maintain competitiveness. Cronin emphasized the importance of local recruiting, noting that Southern California players tend to thrive and remain committed when close to home. “The building-of-the-program days are over,” Cronin said. “I think our best chance to build with guys is to recruit Southern Californians that are more apt to stay at UCLA because they want to be at home.”
While the uncertainty of roster construction creates challenges, Cronin remains focused on assembling a competitive team year by year. “In this era, you have to build a team one year at a time,” Cronin said. “Obviously you’re hoping that you’re not going to have to start over every year totally.”
Ultimately, the Bruins' shifting approach highlights the adaptive strategy needed in today’s college basketball landscape. As UCLA navigates the uncertainties of modern recruiting, Cronin focuses on maintaining competitiveness and finding stability in an era of constant change.