UCLA Bruins Football Standout Continuing Incredible Holiday Tradition
Things have not gone too well for the UCLA Bruins on the field in their first season as a member of the Big 10.
After going 8-5 last season under Chip Kelly, the team is currently sitting at 4-5 in the first year under Deshaun Foster. It will take a little while for the new leader on the sideline to gain some traction, as navigating their new mega conference will be difficult.
While their production on the field has been underwhelming, one player is finding a lot of success off of it.
Defensive back Devin Kirkwood is making the most of his opportunities as a college football player and giving back to the community. This week, he kicked off his annual toy drive to benefit kids of Los Angeles County.
He is using his NIL platform to make this holiday season special for some children in the area he grew up in. Raised in a single-parent household by his mother, Kirkwood learned very early on in his life how important it is to give back to the community.
“I have lived in the County of Los Angeles my entire life and have personally watched my mom, family, and friends take the necessary steps every year to secure unique Christmas gifts for inner-city youth in hopes of making their holiday season memorable. Many of the children who showed up at the Toy Drive last year were so excited to receive the gifts collected before the Winter Celebration,” as shared on the GoFundMe page.
This is the third annual drive that he is hosting, collecting toys and money. He shared why he does this event and hopes that other people in his position will follow his lead and help out other communities as well.
“The reason I am requesting your support is that it’s important to me that I lead by example as it relates to giving back on a regular basis with your assistance. I also find it very essential to share my experiences as a College Student-athlete with aspiring student-athletes from my community. I pray that this partnership will inspire other student-athletes to use their NIL platform to start their foundation and take the necessary steps to give back to the community that poured into them.”
A goal of $7,500 has been set by Kirkwood, per the fundraising page.
Through nine games this season, the talented senior has recorded 21 combined tackles with one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks. He has three passes defended as well to round out his stat line.
Kirkwood has several NIL deals with some major companies, including Raising Canes and CeraVe.