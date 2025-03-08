UCLA Bruins Star Gymnast Reveals Inspiration for Growth of NIL Empire
UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles is a strong NIL earner among women in college sports, and the Olympic gold medalist is intentional in building her brand and legacy.
Named after the legendary Michael Jordan, Chiles learned the importance of branding from birth, and the savvy gymnast is emulating the trajectory of one of her idols as she builds an empire in the name, image, and likeness space.
In an interview with Forbes senior writer Jabari Young, Chiles revealed her aspirations, along with her inspirations of strong, powerful women.
Young asked Chiles which women in her life had made a difference, honoring Women’s History Month. She immediately promoted her mother’s influence and how she encouraged and uplifted her to be able to succeed and thrive in life, as well as her sisters.
The Olympian then turned focus to celebrity athletes who left an impact, teammate Simone Biles being one of them.
Ultimately, Chiles has one mogul as a businesswoman; star tennis player Serena Williams.
“I would have to say Serena Williams,” Chiles said. “Business-wise, she has done so much. She’s now a part owner of Toronto [Tempo]. This lady has done so many amazing things, not just within her career, but also with keeping her name in the limelight. I think that's just so amazing. I want to be able to do that. I want to be able to continue on whenever my career does come to an end and have people still know, Oh, Jordan Chiles did this, Jordan Chiles did that. She's definitely somebody I do look up to from a business standpoint, but also as an athlete.”
The tennis legend and entrepreneur joined the ownership group of the WNBA’s new franchise, the Toronto Tempos, who will join the league in 2026.
Williams spoke about the impact of the first Canadian WNBA team and the legacy she’s helping build for women in sports in a press release announcing her as part-owner.
“This moment is not just about basketball,” Williams said. “It is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes. I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”
Chiles chose an important businesswoman to emulate as she builds her NIL brand and looks beyond her college career with her professional goals.
“My dad taught me to try to figure out a way to where your money is not just sitting in your bank account, but it’s valuing itself,” Chiles said. “You value yourself. That’s how I see it. You can go get yourself a bag here; you can go there. How can you do that with your money? Your money is constantly going to elevate, and you could have millions in your bank account. So just trying to figure out those things.”
While Chiles was speaking about learning literacy on stocks and the financial market, the idea of valuing herself is shown through the release of her memoir, "I'm That Girl," as a trailblazer in the NIL space of college sports and a standout as a woman athlete making moves in the landscape.