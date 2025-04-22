UCLA Bruins, Tennessee Volunteers Swap Quarterbacks in Historic NIL 'Trade'
The era of Name, Image and Likeness has produced some absolutely wild situations in college football, but none perhaps more so than we have seen play out over the last week.
After Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava tried to negotiate a raise on his already historic NIL deal that had him commit as a highly rated prospect, the program effectively moved on.
Iamaleava badly miscalculated what Tennessee may be willing to pay him when he skipped practice and head coach Josh Heupel had enough.
The initial reported $2.5 million that Iamaleava was set to receive from the standing deal was not enough for the signal caller and he wanted it increased to roughly $4 million.
Instead he found his way into the transfer portal and committed to play for the UCLA Bruins for what was reportedly less than the $2.5 million he had guaranteed from the Volunteers.
In another fascinating development to the situation, a quarterback UCLA had already brought in via the portal -- former Appalachian State Mountaineers standout Joey Aguilar -- decided to re-enter the portal.
Fascinatingly, Aguilar announced his transfer decision and moves from the Bruins back across the country and will play for Tennessee next season.
While there was obviously no formal agreement between the two programs, they effectively traded quarterbacks in what was the first time we have seen a situation play out like this between two high profile programs.
On paper, both come out winners.
UCLA gets the high powered name recognition they were looking for in a player like Iamaleava who seems to have untapped potential, and the Volunteers get a quarterback to run their offense while shedding the drama of Iamaleava.
As the Mountaineers starter last season, Aguilar cross the 3,000 passing yards mark along with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as well as nearly 250 yards on the ground and three more scores.
In 2023, Aguilar had a massive statistical season with over 3,700 passing yards to go with 33 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, but as the team regressed so did his numbers.
Iamaleava on the other hand was in his first season starting for Tennessee and threw for 2,619 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions with over 350 rushing yards and three scores.
What exactly the NIL deal looks like for Aguilar is not known at this time, though it is estimated by On3 that the Volunteers will save "seven figures" on their quarterback this season.
Both Iamaleava and Aguilar will be under a close spotlight this season as each try to prove to their former schools that they made a mistake in letting them go.