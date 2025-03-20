UCLA Bruins Waterboy Signs Creative NIL Deal With National Brand
As the No. 7 UCLA Bruins prepare to face off against the No. 10 Utah State Aggies in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, the team manager is joining a growing trend with a unique NIL opportunity.
The Kentucky Wildcats waterboys were the first to cash in on their name, image, and likeness, and UCLA waterboy Finn Barkenaes is now following in their footsteps with a landmark deal with leading family-run beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling.
It’s a perfect partnership to have with a waterboy throughout March Madness.
Barkenaes is Niagara Bottling’s first-ever NIL deal and the first waterboy to ink such a deal with a national brand.
Barkenaes provided a quote to NIL Daily On SI about the deal and the unexpected spotlight on the waterboys.
"I never imagined landing an NIL deal as a student manager—let alone making history as the first waterboy to secure a national brand deal to do it! But when Niagara Water told me they wanted to highlight the people who keep teams hydrated, it all made sense. I know firsthand how important hydration is for performance, so I’m excited to work with Niagara on a partnership that flips the script on who gets recognized in college sports. March Madness is all about unexpected heroes, and this year, it’s about the waterboys!”
Through this partnership, which he will rep for the length of the NCAA tournament, Barkenaes will promote high-quality hydration while supporting the Bruins team and ensure the team is geared up for peak performance.
In a lighthearted tone, as NIL deals frankly should be, Barkenaes had a national signing day at Niagara Bottling’s HQ that featured a blue carpet and custom Niagara gear.
While most discussions and deals surrounding NIL are more serious in nature, the playful publicity for the waterboys is a wonderful way to highlight the unsung heroes off the court.
Waterboys, team managers, and all behind-the-scenes staffers are the backbone of teams. Amid practice and on the court throughout the season at the NCAA tournament, waterboys are crucial for players to hydrate without distractions on the sideline during important coaching moments.
As much as NIL can feel transactional at times and has transformed the college football landscape, it’s surprising yet refreshing to see support and operations staff and managers receive attention for their name, image, and likeness, and rightfully so.
It’s easy to forget that the concept of NIL and the right to publicity applies to everyone and not just college athletes, but these deals could gain importance in bringing awareness to everyone who works in college sports to capitalize on their own branding.