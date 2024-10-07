UCLA Kicker Mateen Bhaghani Signs NIL Deal with FIKI Football
UCLA Bruins’ sophomore kicker Mateen Bhaghani scored a fun new NIL deal with FIKI Sports, a toy company famous for its tabletop games. As the brand’s first-ever collegiate athlete ambassador, Bhaghani will be the face of their signature game, FIKI Football, while lending a hand to a meaningful cause, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley.
FIKI Sports stands for "Flick It & Kick It," the game is a playful nod to the old-school pastime of tabletop football, where you flick a folded piece of paper between two upright fingers. “Tabletop football has been played by millions and millions for decades, but never with a ‘football’ as cool as a FIKI Football,” Richard Crasnick, owner of the boutique toy company, told NILNewsstand.
Crasnick couldn’t be happier about the partnership. “We’re excited to partner with Mateen, one of the BIG 10’s top kickers who plays for the nation’s #1 ranked public university academically,” he continued. “It’s a great opportunity to re-introduce our brand with such an outstanding student-athlete, a member of the Dean’s list at UCLA. Mateen aligns himself with the Boys & Girls Clubs core beliefs and they’re such an esteemed organization in the Conejo Valley. Mateen and I are excited to work with them this fall.”
Bhaghani also shared his excitement, stating, “When I was approached by FIKI Sports, I was intrigued that a simple game we’ve all been playing with a folded sheet of paper could actually be the backbone of a successful company. And to support the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley and their programs is a blessing. I look forward to visiting the clubs later this fall, speak with the kids and learn more firsthand.”
What makes this deal even more special is the charitable angle. FIKI Sports, with Bhaghani's help, will raise and donate funds to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley.
With this NIL partnership, Bhaghani continues to lead by example on the field and in the community, teaming up with a company that shares his passion for giving back.