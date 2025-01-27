UCLA NIL Star Debuts Exclusive Jordan Brand Women's Basketball Shoe
In one of the most highly anticipated women's basketball matchups of the college season so far - No. 1 UCLA visiting No. 8 Maryland - DMV-native and NIL trailblazer Kiki Rice of the Bruins added to her on and off the court legacy when she debuted a new sneaker from Nike's Jordan Brand.
The brand's first NIL signing in 2022 as a high schooler at Sidwell Friends School (Bethesda, Md.), Rice has led UCLA to the best start in school history and now 10 weeks as the nation's top team. Her partnership with Jordan continues to grow as she's a member of the brand's Generation Heir roster, a collection of star players who contributed insights in designing Jordan's first women's basketball shoe.
Prior to facing Maryland over the weekend, Rice revealed her first Player Exclusive colorway of the Heir, making sneaker history yet again. In an Instagram post showcasing the new shoe, Rice shared background on what it means to her.
"In 2022, I signed with the Jordan Brand," she shared, "Two and a half years later, I am proud and honored to say that I am part of a family of women athletes that influenced the Heir Series – a shoe that takes insights from women like me yet is built for anyone that wants to play on a basketball court. This shoe is representative of the change that’s going on right now in women’s basketball where women’s insights don’t need to be set to the side. And this specific shoe I’ll be wearing tomorrow against Maryland is my very own PE, inspired by my love for the ocean and being at UCLA. The outsole emulates sand, but the ocean drops across the entire upper might be my favorite part. Thankful."
As season ago, Rice debuted her own "Cherry Blossom"colorway of the Air Jordan 38, inspired by her Washington, DC-area roots.
In the Bruins' dominating 82-67 win over the Terrapins, Rice helped UCLA improve to 20-0 on the season by filling the box score with 19 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals while shooting 50% from the field.
Rice continues her dominance off the hardwood as one of the top NIL athletes in all of college sports. In addition to Jordan Brand, her roster of partners include the likes of Beats by Dre, Buick, Invisalign, StarKist and Neutrogena, among others.
In her most recent campaign with Jordan Brand to celebrate the Generation Heir, Rice is joined by WNBA stars Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada of the Atlanta Dream to Kia Nurse of the Los Angeles Sparks, highlighting their impact on and off the court as inspirations for the new generation of women's hoopers.
Rice and the Bruins next host No. 23-ranked Minnesota at home on February 2.