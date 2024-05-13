UCLA's Kiki Rice Stars in New State Farm Commercial
Over the weekend, the highly anticipated ESPN docuseries "Full Court Press" - in collaboration with Disney Advertising, Omaha Productions and State Farm - starring Caitlin Clark, Kiki Rice and Kamilla Cardoso premiered. The series follows each college basketball star during the historic 2023-24 season and beyond, including Clark's record-breaking scoring marks, Cardoso and South Carolina's undefeated National Championship season and Rice restoring glory back to UCLA.
In conjunction with the series launch, State Farm co-created a custom advertising campaign called “Inner Baller” that aired throughout the two-day broadcast. Each athlete is featured in her own commercial, that combines exclusive footage of the them reflecting on their journeys, triumphs and doubters in front of a mirror, then meeting younger versions of themselves who reminds them of the powerful opportunity they have in front of them.
Rice's commercial in particular touches on the pressures she faces on the court and off, as one the premiere NIL names in college basketball, with historic deals and major brand partners.
With Clark and Cardoso both tipping off their rookie WNBA regular seasons this week, Rice returns to UCLA next year as one of the nation's top players. She and the Bruins fell to defending champion LSU in the Sweet 16, but the loss could be the fuel for next year's roster. In "Full Court Press" she details the tournament defeat and looks towards the future.
"At no point did I ever think we wouldn’t be in the Final Four and that we wouldn’t be playing for a national championship," Rice shares. "Then all of a sudden that became the reality. I think being so close, honestly, and falling short, could be the fuel that we need for the future for this group."
The Bruins return four starters and add former Washington State guard Charlisse Leger-Walker and Oregon State forward Timea Gardiner to the all-conference duo of Rice and Lauren Betts.
Represented by Wasserman, Rice's NIL portfolio is amongst the strongest in college basketball and includes the likes of Jordan Brand, Beats by Dre, Buick, Raising Cane's, among others.
“Full Court Press" is available now on ESPN+ and arrives on Hulu May 14.