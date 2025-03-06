UConn All-American Paige Bueckers Launches Signature Hair Color
UConn senior All-American Paige Bueckers is no stranger to firsts. In 2021, she made history as the first freshman to win National Player of the Year and she has since continued her on-court dominance — even in the face of injury — and off the floor trailblazing in the NIL space.
Prior to her final season with the Huskies, Bueckers added a new NIL partnership with beauty brand Madison Reed — her first in that industry — that tipped off a formal relationship between the brand and school, plus included a few UConn teammates in the marketing campaign.
Now, ahead of what is likely Bueckers' final run at March Madness, she has expanded her relationship with Madison Reed to make history.
Bueckers and Madison Reed have announced the launch of "UConnic Blonde" — the first hair color shade created for a female athlete — inspired by Husky star's iconic blonde locks. The most recent addition to UConn's "Huskies of Honor" crowd-sourced the name for the limited-edition shade of the brand's ColorWonder Demi-Permanent Hair Color, receiving thousands of submissions in the first hour.
“I wanted to create a blonde as cool and iconic as UConn’s fans and send a message that confidence doesn’t mean looking a certain way, it means expressing yourself authentically,” Bueckers said. “I’m all about showing up as myself and not putting myself in a box - I can have pink hair one day and go back to my blonde another.
“My blonde hair color feels true to my journey here and something I wanted to share with the world as my first beauty collaboration,” Bueckers continued. “As I approach this next chapter, personally and professionally, I’m grateful to Madison Reed for the opportunity to join their team and learn through this product development process and for giving me, and so many others, the confidence to express the different sides of myself authentically.”
Like most of her NIL campaigns, this partnership has charitable componant close to Bueckers' heart. As part of her role as Madison Reed's Impact Advisor, the brand will make a $10,000 donation to the UConn women’s basketball team and a portion of UConnic Blonde sales will be donated to Good Sports, Inc.
“Partnering with athletes like Paige and Team ColorWonder allows Madison Reed to send a powerful message that women deserve the opportunity to work hard, show up unapologetically and be rewarded for their talents” said Amy Errett, CEO and Founder, Madison Reed. “We’re proud to lead the charge in championing women in sports to thrive and the launch of UConnic Blonde is a powerful testament of that mission. Not only is this change long over-due, but as a female founded company with a mission rooted in empowerment, we believe firmly that investing in women’s sports can help women succeed in business careers later on and are committed to reaching Gen-Z with this message along with role models who exemplify this through Team ColorWonder. Madison Reed’s ability to maximize partnership opportunities and hair color trends through the efficient in-house production of signature shades will continue to be a focus for our business in 2025 and beyond.”
Bueckers' teammates Azzi Fudd, Ice Brady and Morgan Cheli joined her previously as the faces of Madison Reed's Team ColorWonder campaign and ahead of the NCAA Tournament, they next await their Big East Tournament opponent, either facing St. John's or Butler on March 8.