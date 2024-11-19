UConn Basketball All-American Lands Exclusive NIL Training Card Deal
UConn All-Everything basketball star Paige Bueckers may have a new home in a few months, with the Dallas Wings landing the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. But until then, the 2021 National Player of the Year continues to dominate the NIL landscape with a new exclusive, multi-year agreement.
As the women's basketball trading card market rises, Bueckers has signed a partnership with Panini America for her autographed trading cards. The senior will be featured across Panini’s collegiate products - including Panini’s Instant Card platform - plus several unique Panini marketing activations, including a product line specifically focused on the pioneers of the women’s game who have inspired Paige and integration into a full team set of the 2024-25 UConn Women’s Basketball team.
“Growing up I used to collect cards of all my favorite players, to know that my teammates and I will have our own Panini trading cards and that fans are going to go collect it is really special,” Bueckers said. “I can’t wait to collaborate on projects that give collectors and fans more ways to celebrate our game.”
Bueckers joins former college stars and current WNBA rookie sensations Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark as women’s basketball players who have partnered exclusively with Panini.
“Paige is an incredible talent and one of the most accomplished, and influential players in the country, and we are excited to welcome her to the Panini family,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. “Our partnership with her is an exciting addition to our team of elite athletes, and we look forward to offering fans her products for years to come.”
Bueckers averaged a career-high 21.9 points and 5.2 rebounds last season while leading UConn to a 33-6 record and an appearance in their 23rd NCAA Final Four. So far this season, she is averaging a team-high 21.3 points per game and shooting 65% from the floor for the Huskies, who are 3-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country.
Represented by Wasserman, Bueckers' NIL portfolio includes Nike, Gatorade, Madison Reed, Bose, Verizon, among many others.
UConn next faces Fairleigh Dickinson on November 20.