UConn, Florida NCAA Tournament National Champions Work Shifts at Raising Cane’s
In the midst of post-March Madness celebrations, key members of the UConn and Florida NCAA Tournament National Championship-winning teams worked "shifts" at NIL mainstay brand Raising Cane’s to engage with local fans in new ways.
UConn senior and the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd - who is returning to school next season for a chance to repeat - was joined by sophomore guard KK Arnold appeared at a Enfield, Connecticut location of the chicken finger restaurant chain to serve meals to fans and continue to party for the Huskies' 12th National Championship. UConn legend Carol Walters made a surprise appearance to cheer the players on during their work off the court.
“We’re in the basketball capital of the world and we have an incredible support system. It’s
amazing to feel that support and show up here at Cane’s with people waiting outside for us,” Fudd said ahead of her shift. “I can’t wait to serve them some Chicken Fingers.”
Fudd, Arnold and UConn dominated the NCAA Tournament - beating three No. 1 seeds, including defending champion South Carolina in the final - to send senior superstar Paige Bueckers off in style with her first trophy.
After a dramatic victory over Houston, Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. - the Most Outstanding Player in the men's tournament - senior guard Alijah Martin and sophomore forward Thomas Haugh appeared at a Gainesville Raising Cane’s to continue the Gators' celebrations.
The trio FaceTimed Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves, who congratulated them on their NCAA win and third National Championship in program history.
“I’m so proud of Walter, Alijah, Thomas and the entire Gators men’s basketball team for
bringing the Championship back to Gainesville,” said Graves. “It was an exceptional season and
I’m glad they came out to Cane’s to celebrate. I’m looking forward to cheering them on next
season and beyond.”
Raising Cane’s - one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands with nearly 900 locations in
40+ states across the country - is a powerhouse in the NIL space, collaborating with star athletes and always celebration National Championship-winning players with their local fans.
This post-NCAA Tournament campaign is the latest activation for the brand after partnership with Ohio State football duo Will Howard and Jack Sawyer who worked at a Columbus location after winning the College Football Playoff in January. Cane's also worked with former LSU women's basketball star Aneesah Morrow ahead of the WNBA Draft.